



Ashley Graham is quickly approaching her due date, but that isn’t stopping the mom-to-be from taking a quick trip to her acupuncturist for a treatment. In fact, she’s sworn by the popular form of Chinese medicine to help her look and feel her best!

“I have been doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy and I have to say it’s been keeping my body feeling so good,” wrote Graham in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 3. “Yesterday, Sandra @treatmentbylanshin did a little face sculpting with the needles and I love the results!”

The model visited acupuncturist Sandra Lashin Chiu at her holistic healing studio in Brooklyn, New York. Graham posted a series of videos to document the needle-filled experience. In the videos, she narrated a portion of the appointment for her 9.6 million Instagram followers to give them an idea of what was happening.

“We are sculpting into my cheek into my jawline,” said Graham, as she laid on a table with a bunch of tiny green needles protruding from the lower half of her face. “We’re getting that muscle tension out,” piped Chiu. “And then we’re sculpting, sculpting, sculpting,” exclaimed Graham.

According to Chiu’s website, the expert considers acupuncture the “ultimate well-aging treatment.” The team states, “Our specialized needlework releases the tension in facial tissues that suffer the persistent forces of stress, anxiety and worry — creating a smoother, brighter, uplifted and sculpted appearance. The increase in circulation supplies you with a boost of oxygen and nutrients that leave you literally glowing with health, which is the real source of beauty.”

As the Sports Illustrated model mentioned in her Instagram caption, this isn’t the first time she’s had the treatment. According to her Instagram feed, Graham also visited Chiu on April 24 and once again documented the experience for her followers. Since the studio recommends 8-10 treatments for the best results, we have a feeling that the influencer is a monthly regular.

Graham isn’t the only celeb who loves acupuncture. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry are also fans of the treatment.