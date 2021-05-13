Last laughs! Ashley Graham may have received a bit of backlash after showing off her unshaved armpit hair via Instagram, but now she has the ultimate clap back. The 33-year-old body positivity icon has teamed up with body-care brand Flamingo to create her own line of shaving products.

“Remember when I didn’t shave my armpits during quarantine and people threw a fit over it? Well guess what?! I made my own RAZOR,” she sassily captioned her Instagram post promoting the limited-edition line.

Even though the American Beauty Star host designed a razor though, that doesn’t mean she plans on keeping her armpits, legs and bikini line shaved at all times — it’s on her own terms.

“I personally use my Flamingo razor when I decide to shave my armpits, keep my bikini line in tact, or (when I’m feeling extra fancy) and want to shave my legs. I ❤️ that no matter if you shave or wax (or let your hair grow every now and then), they have OPTIONS,” she explained.

In a later Instagram, Graham shared the accompany commercial for the products — and it’s freaking relatable. Think: singing in the shower, shaving the body hair on your big toe and wincing while waxing.

“Coming soon to a tv near you … it’s me. This is seriously all I’m gonna talk about for a month. I DESIGNED MY OWN RAZOR AND BODY CARE WITH @MEETFLAMINGO,” she wrote.

The collection, which is available at Target and shopflamingo.com, isn’t just super cute — a purchase also goes to a good cause. Flamingo and Graham will set aside 1% of all sales to support Girls, Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on the health of girls ages 6 to 18.

The collaboration includes four different body hair removal sets, ranging from $10 to $34. There’s a razor set which includes an adorable tie-dye exfoliating mitt (bye, bye bumps!). To up the ante, go for the shave set instead, which includes a razor, exfoliating mitt, shave gel and daily moisturizing lotion.

If waxing is more your speed, check out the body wax kit, which includes instructions from Ashley herself, two sizes of strips and even post-wax clothes.

Now, if your motto is go big or go home, than the self-care set is the way to go. From exfoliators and razors to deep nourishing cream, the Ashley Graham-approved kit has everything you could possibly need to get rid of body hair or simply nourish the skin.