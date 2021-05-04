Ashley Graham’s Lingerie-Clad Self-Love TikTok Challenge Goes Viral

Self love check! Ashley Graham is no stranger to stripping down to her lingerie for a ‘gram or talking about body positivity. Recently though, the 33-year-old model challenged her 906,000 TikTok followers to take a page out of her playbook.

In the clip, which was first posted to TikTok on Sunday, May 2, Graham dubs her video a “self love challenge.” Then, dressed in leopard-print underwear and sheer black bra, she proceeds to point out the parts of her body worth celebrating.

She notes that the “strongest part” of her body is her legs, the “sexiest part” of her body is her eyes, her “favorite” is her jawline and the “most important part” is her smile.

Then, while standing in front of a full length mirror, she notes that the “part of my body I would never change” is “my everything.”

The video quickly achieved viral status. Not only did it rake up more than 264,000 likes, but more than 1,150 people accepted the challenge and recreated the video with their own bodies.

“I’m not crying you’re crying. So many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies. Take a second today to celebrate you,” Graham captioned her Tuesday, May 3, Instagram post. The post, which featured her original TikTok alongside a handful of fans, quickly received applause.

Fellow model Bella Golden wrote, “This is the best! Love to see all these beautiful people embracing who they are!”

Other fans shared the same sentiment, One chimed in: “I love this!!! Let’s take back our minds and love ourselves Queens!!!” Someone else added, “Thank you too much for your videos, it gives me confidence in myself.”

While this viral moment reached thousands of people, it’s certainly not the first time the new mom has been open about embracing her body. She’s posted pictures of her stretch marks, body hair and cellulite via Instagram all in an effort to be a good role model.

“My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are. I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my Youtube, my podcast,” she told the Wall Street Journal for her March 2021 cover story. “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.”