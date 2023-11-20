Your account
Stylish

Twin With Ashley Tisdale in This Blazer and Miniskirt Set

Ashley Tisdale at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, CA on November 18, 2023.
Ashley Tisdale at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, CA on November 18, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Ashley Tisdale made waves in a matching set in Los Angeles this past weekend.

The High School Musical actress and Frenshe founder spoke at the Teen Vogue Summit on Saturday, November 18. Her chic outfit was giving “boss babe” in all of the best ways! She wore an oversized beige blazer and a matching miniskirt, along with a scoop-neck knit top and tall black boots.

Need to recreate this look yourself — or put a new spin on it? Let’s get you started with a similar set from Amazon!

Get the Kirundo Two-Piece Blazer and Miniskirt Suit Set for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This beige Kirundo set opts for a cropped blazer with notched lapels, adding on a few metallic buttons for a hint of shine. The high-rise miniskirt might be our favorite though, as it’s actually a skort! It’s the best of comfort and confidence in one stylish look.

This set comes in sizes S-XXL (check out the size chart for details!) and is also available in black, blue, green, navy and hot pink. Want to see other versatile beige suit sets we found while trying to emulate Tisdale? Shop below!

Shop more beige suit sets we love:

Floerns Two-Piece Skirt and Blazer Set

Floerns Women's 2 Piece Skirt Sets Lapel Neck Double Button Blazer and Solid Mini Skirt Beige M
Floerns
$38.00
Prettygarden Two-Piece Crop Blazer and Wide-Leg Pants Set

PRETTYGARDEN Women 2 Piece Sets Lapel V Neck Short Blazer Jackets Wide Leg Pant Suits Dressy Work Jumpsuits for Office(Solid Beige,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $49On Sale: $34You Save 31%
Allegra K Two-Piece Blazer and Pencil Skirt Set

Allegra K Women's 2 Piece Suit Skirt Set Business Casual Long Sleeve Blazer and Pencil Skirt Medium Khaki
Allegra K
$57.00
Not your style? Explore more women’s suiting here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

