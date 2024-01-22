Aubrey Plaza’s sweater weather style is giving Us major fashion inspiration.

The SAG winner posed for photos alongside her costars during the premiere of her new movie, My Old Ass, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 20. She kept things comfy amid the chilly Utah weather, wearing a cashmere cardigan over a black turtleneck for the event, casual Sorel shoes on her feet.

Plaza’s exact sweater? The Naked Cashmere Lily Button-Up Cashmere Cardigan. This $350 knit is made with pure cashmere and has a loose, boyfriend-style fit with dropped shoulders, patch pockets and contrasting buttons on the placket. This cardigan is also old out right now in every color — but we’re going to help you get the look for under $50!

Get the Lillusory Button-Front V-Neck Cardigan (originally $53) starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This ribbed Lillusory cardigan quickly became a hit with shoppers after its 2023 launch, already accruing over 1,500 reviews. Its hem hits around the upper thigh, it has a functional button closure and it keeps things slouchy-chic a la the White Lotus actress’ pricier pick.

This breathable, viscose-blend cardigan comes in a total of 30 colorways, including solids and patterns (stripes and checks). It will easily be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Wear it to a movie premiere, a coffee shop, a date night, etc.!

Want to see some other similar cardigans we spotted before confirming your purchase? Scroll below for more of our picks!

Shop more black cardigans we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!