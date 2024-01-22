Your account
Stylish

Aubrey Plaza Keeps Cozy in a $350 Cashmere Cardigan at Sundance — Get the Look

By
Aubrey Plaza at the "My Old Ass" premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 20, 2024.
Aubrey Plaza at the "My Old Ass" premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 20, 2024.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza’s sweater weather style is giving Us major fashion inspiration.

The SAG winner posed for photos alongside her costars during the premiere of her new movie, My Old Ass, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 20. She kept things comfy amid the chilly Utah weather, wearing a cashmere cardigan over a black turtleneck for the event, casual Sorel shoes on her feet.

Plaza’s exact sweater? The Naked Cashmere Lily Button-Up Cashmere Cardigan. This $350 knit is made with pure cashmere and has a loose, boyfriend-style fit with dropped shoulders, patch pockets and contrasting buttons on the placket. This cardigan is also old out right now in every color — but we’re going to help you get the look for under $50!

See it!

Get the Lillusory Button-Front V-Neck Cardigan (originally $53) starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This ribbed Lillusory cardigan quickly became a hit with shoppers after its 2023 launch, already accruing over 1,500 reviews. Its hem hits around the upper thigh, it has a functional button closure and it keeps things slouchy-chic a la the White Lotus actress’ pricier pick.

This breathable, viscose-blend cardigan comes in a total of 30 colorways, including solids and patterns (stripes and checks). It will easily be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Wear it to a movie premiere, a coffee shop, a date night, etc.!

LILLUSORY Women's Winter Clothes Lightweight Cardigan for Women Dressy 2023 Open Front Oversized Jackets Sweaters Loose Cardigans Black
LILLUSORY
You save: 13%

Lillusory Button-Front V-Neck Cardigan

$46$53
See it!

Want to see some other similar cardigans we spotted before confirming your purchase? Scroll below for more of our picks!

Shop more black cardigans we love:

Arach&Cloz Womens Cardigan Sweaters Spring 2024 Trendy Fashion Long Sleeve Button Pocket Lightweight Thin Knit Clothes Black
Arach&Cloz
You save: 21%

Arach&Cloz V-Neck Cardigan

$26$33
See it!
LINY XIN Women's Long Cardigan Sweater V-Neck 100% Merino Wool Fall Winter Warm Soft Knitted Cardigan Coat (Black,M)
LINY XIN

Liny Xin 100% Merino Wool Cardigan

$46
See it!
Huuloo Women's Open Front Long Shawl Cardigan Sweater with Pockets Black
Huuloo

Huuloo Open-Front Long Cardigan

$33
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

