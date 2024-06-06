Austin Butler is in his biker era.

Butler, 32, looked as cool as ever while posing with a Harley Davidon motorcycle during a press conference for The Bikeriders on Thursday, June 6, in Sydney. Butler leaned against the vehicle and rocked a leather jacket, a brown and red graphic T-shirt and straight black jeans.

Butler elevated the ensemble with a silver bracelet and combat boots. His blonde hair was styled in voluminous crimps.

Later on Thursday, Butler, who plays Benny in the thriller movie which tells the story of the Outlaws MC, a motorcycle club, looked sharp while attending the Bikeriders premiere in Sydney. The actor sported a sleek navy blue suit featuring white pin stripes. He elevated the ensemble with a crisp white button-down top and dark tie.

Bikeriders premieres in theaters on Friday, June 21. Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, Jodie Comer and more also star in the movie.

Butler is known for fully immersing himself in an acting role. While he prepared to play Elvis Presley for the blockbuster Elvis, which premiered in 2022, Butler shared he did not talk to his friends or family “for about three years.”

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” he said during an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors. “And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis.”

Butler explained that he spoke in Elvis’ voice “the whole time,” even while chatting with his family members. “So then I’d talk to my sister, and she’s gotta listen to that,” he quipped.

Since filming wrapped, Butler found himself still speaking in the late singer’s accent. In January 2024, he revealed he worked with a dialect coach to change his tone before filming Masters of the Air for Apple TV+. “I started a week after [wrapping Elvis],” he said during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “It was almost too fast. … I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis.”