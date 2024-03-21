Ava Phillippe is reminiscing on her pink hair era.

The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, to reveal that she found a lock of her hair that her younger self taped to the inside of an old journal. (Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe. 49, who were married from 1999 to 2008, also share son Deacon Philippe.)

“I dyed my hair pink in the bathroom when I was 14,” Ava began in the caption of the social media post. “I was going through some stuff, and changing my hair was something that felt fun, and it somehow helped me navigate that period of growing up.”

“Nearly a decade later, I opened up an old journal and found something little me *really* didn’t want to forget,” Ava added.

After first experimenting with the rosy hue, Ava revisited the color in 2021. She was photographed rocking fuchsia strands at the premiere of Sing 2 in December of that year. A few months later, Ava went even brighter, unveiling neon orange locks. She showed off the major hair transformation at a Celine fashion show in December 2022 in Los Angeles.

She’s since returned to blonde hair, most recently showing off her natural hue at Vanity Fair’s A Night for Young Hollywood on March 6 ahead of the Oscars. The sunny color makes her resemblance to mom Witherspoon all the more obvious.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Witherspoon, however, doesn’t think they favor. “She and I don’t see it that much,” the Legally Blonde star said during an October 2022 appearance on Today.

Related: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Photos With Her 3 Kids Over the Years While Reese Witherspoon has an expansive résumé, she touts parenthood as one of her greatest achievements. The Legally Blonde star first became a mother in September 1999, welcoming daughter Ava with then-husband Ryan Phillippe. The duo — who were married between 1999 and 2006 — then welcomed son Deacon in October 2003. Despite getting divorced after seven […]

In addition to Ava and Deacon, Reese shares son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth. The couple called it quits after 11 years of marriage in March 2023. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they said in a joint statement.