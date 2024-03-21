Ava Phillippe is reminiscing on her pink hair era.
The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, to reveal that she found a lock of her hair that her younger self taped to the inside of an old journal. (Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe. 49, who were married from 1999 to 2008, also share son Deacon Philippe.)
“I dyed my hair pink in the bathroom when I was 14,” Ava began in the caption of the social media post. “I was going through some stuff, and changing my hair was something that felt fun, and it somehow helped me navigate that period of growing up.”
“Nearly a decade later, I opened up an old journal and found something little me *really* didn’t want to forget,” Ava added.
After first experimenting with the rosy hue, Ava revisited the color in 2021. She was photographed rocking fuchsia strands at the premiere of Sing 2 in December of that year. A few months later, Ava went even brighter, unveiling neon orange locks. She showed off the major hair transformation at a Celine fashion show in December 2022 in Los Angeles.
She’s since returned to blonde hair, most recently showing off her natural hue at Vanity Fair’s A Night for Young Hollywood on March 6 ahead of the Oscars. The sunny color makes her resemblance to mom Witherspoon all the more obvious.
Witherspoon, however, doesn’t think they favor. “She and I don’t see it that much,” the Legally Blonde star said during an October 2022 appearance on Today.
In addition to Ava and Deacon, Reese shares son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth. The couple called it quits after 11 years of marriage in March 2023. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they said in a joint statement.