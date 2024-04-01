Ayesha Curry is celebrating her Caribbean roots and love of food with her beauty line, Sweet July Skin.

Curry, 35, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the inspiration behind the skincare brand, which she launched in July 2023, at The Voices of Beauty Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28. (The event highlights diverse beauty founders who champion inclusivity and accessibility.) “I formulated this based on my Jamaican heritage, so it’s wrapped around Caribbean superfoods, and I quickly realized what you put in your body can also be used topically,” Curry told Us.

Ayesha — who is married to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry — explained to Us that she approached Sweet July Skin through her chef and food expert lens. She has appeared as a judge on the Food Network’s Chopped Junior, Guy’s Grocery Games and The Rachael Ray Show. She is also a No Kid Hungry ambassador and the author of The Seasoned Life, which was published in 2016.

“We look at [Sweet July Skin] as recipes for the skin, and I literally reverse engineered these formulas by way of researching and getting in the kitchen and refreshing my memory on all of these superfoods that I heard about growing up. We as a team would then take that to our lab and be like, ‘Hey, this is what we want. This is what our research says is going to work,” Ayesha explained.

Her desire to blend Jamaican recipes with what’s beneficial for the skin was realized in Sweet July’s vitamin C serum. “The base ingredient is soursop, which is this fruit that’s in indigenous makeup. I think it is 15,000 times more potent than an orange. I haven’t seen anything on the market using that. I just wouldn’t have ever known that if it were for my food background. I’m just so grateful.”

In addition to promoting the direct relationship between food and beauty, Ayesha told Us she is an example of how well “what you pit in, you can put on” works.

“I have super problematic skin and I know sometimes that’s genetics. I always will, but I can keep it at bay,” Ayesha said. “Our whole messaging is that [Sweet July Skin] can keep things at bay. Anybody that tells you that [their products] are going to eradicate is not true. You can keep things at bay. You can keep the skin calm. That’s what this does. It’s super clean, super gentle and nourishing.”

And even though her famous husband has his own skincare routine, he loves the line.

“I mean, he’s such a dude in that sense. He’s not the self-care guy, but if he sees me doing it and I beg him to join in, he will,” said Ayesha. “Men can put chicken grease on their face and they’re goin to be okay. It doesn’t matter what he does, his skin is going to be clean and clear.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson