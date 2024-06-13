Ayo Edebiri is making fashion fun again.

Edebiri, 28, packed on the patterns and textures while doing press for Inside Out 2 in New York City on Wednesday, June 12. The actress — who portrays Envy in the sequel — was photographed arriving at The View set, rocking a striped Oxford shirt underneath a lively sequin vest, which she paired the pieces with a retro high-low balloon skirt. On her feet, Edebiri styled a pair of diamond-covered tube socks with squared-toe sandal heels.

She accessorized with cat eye sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses in big bouncy curls.

Edebiri also mixed patterns when visiting SiriusXM on Monday, June 10. She wore a striped Marni shirt under a striped Marni tank dress. She took Us back to the ‘90s with her footwear, rocking platform slip-on shoes.

At the Inside Out 2 premiere later that day, Edebiri looked lively in a minty blue suit by Bottega Veneta. The look featured an oversized blazer and slouchy shorts, which she contrasted with black mules.

Her glam was just as memorable as her outfit thanks to celebrity glam pro Ernesto Casillas — whose client list also includes Naomi Campbell, Victoria Monet, Zendaya and Doja Cat.

Casillas gave Edebiri a warm glow with all Mac Cosmetics products. On her eyes, he created drama with the Pro Definer Pencil in Onyx and the Max Stack Mascara in Black. To create her moody pout, he used M.A.CZIMAL Silky Matte Viva Glam Lipstick in Equality. Miles Jeffries worked his magic on Edebiri’s mane.

Stylist Danielle Goldberg is the mastermind behind Edebiri’s wardrobe. The two began working with each other recently, with Goldberg telling The New York Times in February that Edebiri had been her client for “just a few months.”

The two kicked off their fashionable partnership for the Golden Globes in January where Edebiri was radiant in a red strapless gown by Prada.