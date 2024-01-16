Ayo Edebiri’s fashion sense is anything but ordinary.

The Bear star has experimented with everything from custom leather dresses to checkered gowns while posing on the red carpet. Edebiri has also rocked a number of power suits, including the all-white ensemble at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in January 2024. She proved she means business in a pale blue double-breasted blazer at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in October 2022.

At the 2023 Emmys, held in January 2024, Edebiri captivated Us in a custom Louis Vuitton design that was 3-D molded to perfectly fit her body. The frock featured a strapless neckline and a billowing balloon skirt. She paired the outfit with a sparkly necklace, diamond earrings and strappy heels. For glam, Edebiri donned soft makeup, including long lashes and dewey skin.

Keep scrolling to see Edebiri’s best fashion moments through the years.