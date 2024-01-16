Ayo Edebiri turned heads at the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15.

The 28-year-old writer and actress wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton strapless black leather dress at the ceremony. The dress cinched in at the waist before flaring out into dramatic pleats and tapering at the bottom. She accessorized the look with a pair of elegant strappy black heels, a simple necklace and stud earrings.

Edebiri sported black winged eyeliner, bold brows and pink lipstick. She wore her hair down in a sleek bob and parted to the side.

Edebiri is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear. Earlier this month, Edebiri won a Golden Globe for Best Television Female Actor for her performance in the same TV show.

The “dramedy” series follows a skilled chef (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to his roots in Chicago to manage his family’s sandwich shop following a tragic loss. Amidst the challenges of small business ownership, strained family ties and coping with his brother’s suicide, he navigates a transformative journey, finding unexpected kinship with his eclectic kitchen crew, which includes Edebiri’s character, Sydney Adamu.

This is the first time Edebiri has been nominated for an Emmy — and she didn’t wait until Monday night to begin celebrating the exciting new milestone in her career.

Edebiri attended the annual FX and Vanity Fair Emmy party on Saturday, January 13, along with the rest of the cast and creators of The Bear. The event took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

During the star studded celebration, Edebiri revealed how she was preparing for the Emmys in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I’m just going to try my best to chill out,” she told the publication. “It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind, so I’m just going to try to chill as much as I can. […] It’s the chill out vibe these days. Zone out and meditate.”