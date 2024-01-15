Fans of The Bear are getting fed on the regular thanks to awards season, and the cast’s appearance at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, was no exception.

Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were among the first of the cast to hit the red carpet outside Peacock Theater. Ayo Edebiri soon followed and reminded Us why she’s such a mega star during her red carpet interview.

“I didn’t dream of nights like this, I dreamed of dental insurance,” Edebiri, 28, said before entering the theater.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2023 Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

The Bear is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the awards show, which was postponed from September 2023 due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. The cast also received a handful of nods, including Jeremy Allen White for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Earlier this month, the Hulu series earned four trophies at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Related: See the Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Celebs of All Time From Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Aniston, see which stars nailed it on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards through the years!

The Bear follows chef Carmy Berzatto (White) as he returns from New York City to Chicago to manage his brother’s sandwich shop after his death. The show premiered in June 2022 and released its second season one year later. It was renewed for season 3 in November 2023.

The series has been sweeping up accolades during the 2023-2024 awards season. Prior to the Emmys, The Bear won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7, while White, 32, and Edebiri received Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, respectively.

At the Golden Globes, the cast made headlines for defending White when reporters repeatedly brought up his Calvin Klein underwear ad, which broke the internet earlier this month. “I have a really serious question to ask you all,” an Extra journalist said as the group gathered backstage following the show’s win.

Related: Celebrities Reveal Where They Store Their Awards Amid a strange awards season, one thing has remained the same: a few deserving celebrities have ended their glammed-up evenings with a shiny new talking piece to display on their mantle. Or … somewhere else! When it comes to storing their awards, celebrities have been known to choose some interesting spots for safekeeping. While many […]

Edebiri responded under her breath, “I feel like I know what it is,” as the interviewer picked up an enlarged photo from the shoot. Edebiri promptly retrieved the prop and hid it from view as White laughed.

“I’m putting it away for my boy! That’s my boy,” she noted. “This is a work function!”

Moss-Bachrach, 46, subsequently chimed in: “We’re not at [the] underwear awards, you know what I mean? We’re here to talk about our show.”

White addressed the viral campaign in the press room after his Golden Globes win, confessing, “It’s been a weird couple of days. It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad, and now it is even more bizarre having it come out. But everything feels OK for now, thank you.”

Scroll down to see what The Bear cast wore on the Emmys red carpet: