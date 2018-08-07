She may have only just gotten engaged but Bachelorette Becca Kufrin handed out her final rose to 29-year-old medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen (and accepted a massive Neil Lane engagement ring!) on the show’s finale on Monday, August 6, wearing a shimmering white gown worthy of a walk down the aisle. The $18,000 Randi Rahm couture sequined design stunned against the crystal clear blue waters of the Maldives as the lovebirds enjoyed their happily ever after.

According to the designer, the hand-embroidered, halter-style dress, which featured a small train, required over 250 man hours to complete. Covered in iridescent sequins and beads that shimmered in the sunlight, the geometric gown was meant to pay homage to the finale’s beachy setting while still providing a bit of glam for the occasion.

Kufrin, who seemed to rock bare feet (who has time for shoes when love is on the line?) as not to struggle through the sand, paired the plunging design with a loose wavy hairstyle that included a discreet side braid behind her left ear, glowing skin and a smokey eye.

Perhaps most importantly, the frock served as the perfect complement to the nearly 4-carat Neil Lane sparkler Yrigoyen picked out for the 28-year-old publicist. The 18-karat yellow gold engagement ring featured a large oval-cut center diamond flanked by two smaller stones (not unlike the stunning style Price Harry dreamed up for Meghan Markle) and a diamond-encrusted band totaling 3.76 carats.

Clearly the Bachelorette has a thing for white dresses. She kicked off her season wearing another Randi Rahm creation — a pearl-encrusted gown from the brand’s bridal collection — during the premiere. She wore 15 styles in total (included lacy jumpsuits and velvet stoles) by the label throughout the season, and at least a few of the designs can definitely serve as wedding dress inspo when it comes time for Kufrin and Yrigoyen to tie the knot!

