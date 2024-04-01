Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Sabrina Carpenter Is as Hot as Ever in Skims Spring Campaign — and Barry Keoghan Approves

By
Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Figure in Skims Campaign and Barry Keoghan Approves
Sabrina Carpenter. SKIMS

Sabrina Carpenter is Skim’s latest It Girl — and rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan couldn’t be happier.

Carpenter, 24, showed off her figure in a spring ad for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, which debuted on Monday, April 1. In the campaign, Carpenter rocked Skims’ new Stretch Lace collection and Fits Everybody line, including lacy intimates and fitted tops.

One of her looks included a bubblegum pink bra top, string bottoms and sheer white stockings. She posed in a retro-looking bedroom clad with early 2000s posters while holding a wireless phone.

For glam, Carpenter donned mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.

Sabrina Carpenter Style Evolution Gallery 941

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years

Carpenter also took to Instagram to show off the photoshoot. “Hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl 💞🍒🐣,” she captioned a number photos. “Spring intimates drop 4.03 at skims.com.”

Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Figure in Skims Campaign and Barry Keoghan Approves
Sabrina Carpenter. SKIMS

Keoghan, 31, gushed over Carpenter’s sultry ensemble in the comments section. “🔥🥵 barbie emoji,” he wrote.

Carpenter opened up about collaborating with Skims, sharing in a press release, “Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!” Carpenter continued, “I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today!

Deal of the Day

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today! View Deal

Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Figure in Skims Campaign and Barry Keoghan Approves
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kardashian, 43, echoed her excitement for the campaign, “Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation.” The reality star added, “Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!”

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Timeline

Related: Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline

Carpenter and Keoghan sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were seen on a date in Los Angeles. In March, he supported the “Nonsense” singer as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore.

That same month, an insider told Us Weekly the pair have been exclusively dating since January. “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” the source said.

In this article

Barry Keoghan Bio Page 630

Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!