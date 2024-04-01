Sabrina Carpenter is Skim’s latest It Girl — and rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan couldn’t be happier.

Carpenter, 24, showed off her figure in a spring ad for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, which debuted on Monday, April 1. In the campaign, Carpenter rocked Skims’ new Stretch Lace collection and Fits Everybody line, including lacy intimates and fitted tops.

One of her looks included a bubblegum pink bra top, string bottoms and sheer white stockings. She posed in a retro-looking bedroom clad with early 2000s posters while holding a wireless phone.

For glam, Carpenter donned mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.

Carpenter also took to Instagram to show off the photoshoot. “Hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl 💞🍒🐣,” she captioned a number photos. “Spring intimates drop 4.03 at skims.com.”

Keoghan, 31, gushed over Carpenter’s sultry ensemble in the comments section. “🔥🥵 barbie emoji,” he wrote.

Carpenter opened up about collaborating with Skims, sharing in a press release, “Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!” Carpenter continued, “I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

Kardashian, 43, echoed her excitement for the campaign, “Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation.” The reality star added, “Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!”

Carpenter and Keoghan sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were seen on a date in Los Angeles. In March, he supported the “Nonsense” singer as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore.

That same month, an insider told Us Weekly the pair have been exclusively dating since January. “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” the source said.