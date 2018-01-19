Apparently great style is genetic! David and Victoria Beckham attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 show on Thursday, January 18 in Paris, and the always-chic duo was joined by their equally stylish oldest son, Brooklyn.

The fashionable trio was spotted on their way to the runway show in seemingly coordinated overcoat-and-trousers ensembles that can only be describes as très chic.

Victoria wore a 1970s-inspired knee-length camel coat with mustard-colored trousers and a maroon- and white-striped top. The designer gave us a great idea for staying warm (but cute) in colder temps, by layering a maroon turtleneck under her blouse. She completed the look like she always does, with oversized sunglasses (that she later removed) and simple hair and makeup.

David and Brooklyn, meanwhile, more than held their own in car coats. The soccer legend wore a double-breasted olive green topper with a navy blue sweater, matching slacks and cool white kicks. The 18-year-old budding model and photographer looked classic but cool in a marled grey overcoat, red-printed button-down shirt and black skinny jeans, which he paired with black chukka boots and red socks.

Once inside the show, which included appearances by OG supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell wearing LV-monogrammed trench coats with combat boots, the family took to social media to congratulate and honor Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director Kim Jones, who just announced he is stepping down from the label. David and Victoria posted pictures of the designer, while Brooklyn shared a video of Jones taking his final bow with Campbell and Moss.

With such a stylish showing, we only have one question: can we join the fam?

