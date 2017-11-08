Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Here’s something we never expected: Victoria Beckham is designing for Reebok! The former stiletto-loving Spice Girl, who once said “I can’t concentrate in flats,” has teamed up with the sneaker and athletic apparel company to launch the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

Beckham announced the collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday, November 8, in a series of posts where she’s dressed super casually, in black sweatpants, a white t-shirt and Reebok’s Club C sneaker, for her first day at the new gig.

Day one x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham @reebok A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values,” she said in a statement. “I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

Good morning Boston! x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:07am PST

And the feeling appears to be mutual. “As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” shared Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok. “There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria. She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves. This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.”

The designer and mother of four is certainly in good company for this collab, which is her first entry into designing fitness shoes and apparel. Other celebs who have created collections with the brand include Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman and Teyana Taylor.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection will debut in late 2018.

