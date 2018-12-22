Double the closet, double the fun! When it comes to picking out her outfits, Behati Prinsloo has plenty to choose from. The mom of two, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 10 months, sat down with Stylish at Rachel Zoe and Irena Medavoy’s shopping event benefitting Your Mom Cares and revealed that she and husband Adam Levine often borrow items from each other’s closets.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Sexiest, Sweetest Moments

“We swap a lot of T-shirts and a lot of sweatpants,” the model revealed. “We definitely steal each other’s clothes. I feel like I steal his more because they fit me better. He’s definitely bigger than me, so my shirts aren’t going to look good on him, but sweatpants, definitely.”

But when it comes to her style choices, the model revealed she doesn’t take them too seriously and will even repeat outfits. “I think I feel my best when I’m on holiday and I’m sun kissed and my hair is salty and I don’t care what I wear. I can wear the same outfit for three days or a bikini,” she said.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018: All the Hottest Afterparty Fashion

And their daughter Dusty is starting to figure out her own sense of fashion too. “She’s almost 2-and-a-half now and she definitely has her own style. She doesn’t want me to put her in certain things anymore and she wants to wear certain things,” the 30-year-old told Stylish. “I tried to put a rock ‘n’ roll T-shirt on her and she was like, ‘No, I want Mickey Mouse!’ and I was devastated, but it’s fun to see their little personalities grow. I’m excited to see Gio and who she is as a 2-year-old because 2 is really fun.”

When it comes to Prinsloo’s beauty approach, she’s all about keeping it effortless too. “I’m so bad with hair and makeup. When I work, people do it for me and I’m like, ‘OK, great,’ but I like to do very light, easy makeup, like 10 minutes and I’m done,” she explained. “I like BB cream, a bit of mascara, a little bit on my eyes and a lip, nothing crazy.”

Just Like Us: Celebrity Moms

As for her hair? Prinsloo lets it be free. “My hair just does things and I don’t know what to do with it. I got a blowout today and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is so amazing.'”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!