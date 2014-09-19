Hottie Behati! Behati Prinsloo took a break from basking in newlywed bliss as Mrs. Adam Levine to head back to work: as a Victoria’s Secret swimsuit model.

On the set of a VS photo shoot on Thursday, Sept. 18, in Malibu, Calif., the Namibian beauty, 25, flaunted her trim physique in a yet-to-be-released Victoria’s Secret bikini. The two-piece boasted a bandeau top with double ties in the back and cheeky, bum-exposing bottoms, both covered in white fringe.

To complete the beachy look, Levine’s wife accessorized with a thin gold necklace, multi-colored woven bracelets and a mustard towel to keep warm in the early autumn breeze. Her tousled waves blew in the wind behind her as she frolicked oceanside, helping to get the perfect shot.

Prinsloo is the first Angel to be snapped in next summer’s designs, but Malibu’s beaches may soon see more VS models, including Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton, posing for the 2015 catalog.

In late 2014, the model will once again strut her stuff for Victoria’s Secret in the brand’s annual fashion show, set to be filmed in London and air on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 10. p.m. EST on CBS.

