She may be known for her angelic ways as a Victoria's Secret model, but Erin Heatherton's new gig for Buffalo David Bitton is a horse of a different color.

PHOTOS: More stars who've gone topless

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2013

Leonardo Dicaprio's sexy ex, 25, stars with New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker in the Fall 2014 campaign, debuting in September. While the duo's chemistry is palpable in the country setting, they're no competition for the sexy shots of Heatherton riding a horse bareback wearing only jeans.

PHOTOS: Leo's ladies

PHOTOS: Victoria's Secret fashion show

"I am very excited for everyone to finally see our Buffalo ads. It was my first time modeling; so I was grateful to have Erin on set to give me some tips and make me feel comfortable," E! star Decker, 27, said in the press release.

PHOTOS: Oopsy! Erin and more stars with wardrobe malfunctions

Heatherton seemed impressed with the novice's first pass for the campaign. "Eric is the perfect example of what a man should look like in jeans," she said. "Just athletic, and you know put together, but really natural and laid back."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!