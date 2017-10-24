Forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever ….. A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Sister, sister! Bella and Gigi Hadid demonstrated some serious supermodel chops in the cutest way possible on Monday, October 23. The duo was out and about in Chanel celebrating iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at a dinner held by V Magazine and they made a momento of the occasion by taking an elevator selfie that was c-h-i-c.

The choice of designer makes sense — When you’re feting Uncle Karl, the most appropriate thing to wear is Chanel — and that’s what the Hadid’s did, but with their own twist. And cutest supermodel siblings made the fashion moment eternal by serving some serious face in an elevator mirror selfie. And while their poses were next-level (naturally), their outfits were equally spectacular.

For Bella, it was a patent leather and lambskin trench coat which she paired with killer Christian Louboutin heels. The younger Hadid rocked her signature raven hair swept back in a deconstructed French twist that was uber sexy and not without the Hadid-classic center-parting. And her makeup? An exaggerated cat eye (courtesy of Maybelline global artist Erin Parsons) added an extra touch of sultry appeal.

Gigi on the other hand, opted for a more ornate tweed knit coat-dress and wore a gray turtleneck underneath. While the elder Hadid’s look was indeed more understated than her sister’s she still added a touch of vavavoom with a thigh-high slit. Gigi also wore her hair up (center-part present) in a sleek ponytail, and her soft makeup, which was also done by Erin Parsons, echoed the gray tones in her ensemble. Two sisters, two drastically different takes on Chanel! The Hadids aren’t the only sibs making a stir in similar outfits — the Kardashians each wore their own unique take on the blazer just yesterday. Our Stylish takeaway? It’s never been more chic to wear a coordinated outfit with your sister.

