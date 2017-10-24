Take San Fran…? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

The sisters Kardashian are proof that the blazer can truly be a super-versatile fashion piece. The most famous reality TV sibs on the planet all got together to take San Francisco on Monday October 3 and snapped a super stylish selfie in the process. The kicker? Kim, Khloe and Kourtney found a way to rock dark jackets, but each in accordance with her own signature style.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Kim, who is still on her platinum fox streak rocked her blazer in a way that only Kim Kardashian can — scantily clad, showing just enough skin. The beauty entrepreneur styled her deep-v blazer (sans shirt underneath) with a pair of barely there shorts and a killer pair of sheer thigh-high stockings. Consider this the 2017 take on the sexiest way to wear a suit ever. In comparison to her high-glamour outfit, Kim kept her beauty look a little more low key: loose waves and natural, fresh makeup.

Amal Clooney Is Slaying Her Post-Baby Style! See Her Best Looks

Khloe, on the other hand, wore a look that was the polar opposite from her older sister. The Good American founder was sporting a long and relaxed blazer that cut off at her calves. This topped an all black ensemble below — a signature Kardashian move. Khloe’s beauty look was similar to Kim’s though — she wore her sunny blonde hair in loose waves and her makeup was glowing.

Celebrity Babies of 2017

Last but not least, Kourtney rocked a combo that could be described as the happy medium between her younger sisters. The eldest Kardashian topped her deep-v bodycon mini-dress with a pinstriped blazer. Keeping with the no-nonsenseboss-lady vibes, Kourt slicked back her strands, but kept her light and pretty makeup along the same lines as her sisters. As a finishing touch Kourtney completed the look with uber trendy sock boots (a la Kendall Jenner).

No wonder blazers are having a moment for fall — these ladies prove it’s a shortcut to looking pulled together, no matter how you style it. The Kardashian’s aren’t the only celebrities who seem to be all about menswear, either. Just last week, Rihanna stepped out in a dress made out of two blazers sewn together — check out her edgy take on the trend here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!