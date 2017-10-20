What’s better than one power blazer? Two if you’re Rihanna! The 29-year old singer who is known for her daring fashion choices (and killer beauty instinct) wore two pinstripe blazers sewn together into a dress as she headed to Milk Studios in NYC on Thursday, October 19. Not only did the off-the-shoulder look practically reinvent the idea of a tuxedo minidress, but it also remixed the eternally chic borrowed-from-the-boys vibe.

A second trend she hit here: transparent accessories. The “Love on the Brain” singer rocked plastic-encased stilettos and a see-through Birkin-esque handbag. It’s a look that has long been rocked by the Kardashian and Jenner Crew (both Kendall and Kim have worn Yeezy-inspired shoes in recent months).

The Fenty Beauty maven completed the look with a white baseball cap to add a touch of athleisure, as well as round-eyed small frame shades.

Ri Ri was also rocking a stunning classic red lip (quite the look of the week, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing one too, just the other day!) — which has us wondering: could a Rihanna be rocking an undisclosed future Fenty Beauty launch? Last week, Fenty Beauty dropped a major Holiday 2017 beauty collection, which included a slew of products that weren’t in Fenty’s inaugural launch in September. But conspicuously missing from Fenty Beauty’s holiday selection of goodies is a classic red lip…

Could a crimson lipstick be the next thing we see from Fenty Beauty? Only time will tell. For now, BadGalRiRi is strutting her stuff like boss-of-the-biz and showing us all that there’s no reason to rock just one blazer when you can wear two.

