Selena Gomez is always finding new ways to surprise us in the fashion department. Last night at the InStyle Awards, Gomez she did it by pairing a little black dress with a pair of quirky mismatched shoes that we’re predicting people will be talking about. The question is, will the masses think they’re a hit or a miss?

Let’s break down her outfit bit-by-bit: First you have the feminine and flirty black Jacquemus mini-dress, complete with spaghetti straps, ruching and an asymmetrical hemline to keep the look modern. Gomez was showing a lot of skin, but the dainty detailing of her dress subdued her vibe.

And then her shoes. Gomez was rocking nude sandals (also by Jacquemus) that had the quirkiest detailing — specifically, the heel of each shoe was different. One was a round orange orb, while the other was a smaller brown ball on top of a wooden block. Our verdict: Not only were these shoes an unexpected dash of pizazz, their geometric qualities were the perfect complement — and we turned into the heart eyes emoji when we saw them.

Gomez complemented the look with ornate, yet simple hoops and a textured bun with a sleek middle part. As for her makeup: a classic smokey eye created by none other than Hung Vanngo.

Combined, it was Gomez’s expert blend of feminine details and understated architectural elements of her outfit that made it so much more than just a LBD. And her heels — let’s just say we at Stylish are feeling inclined to rock two slightly different shoes to our next outing.

