Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro and more It-girls have shown off their figures in OOKIOH swimwear and there’s a good reason why. The brand is not only affordable (with most suits under $100), but it’s also made from 100% regenerated materials from the ocean: think recycled fishing nets, pre-consumer waste products and more that are turned into chic suits.

“I have always believed that we need to make sustainable products affordable,” OOKIOH founder Vivek Agarwal tells Stylish. “We offer design-forward suits at $98 and use the same fabric as some $200+ suits.”

The inspiration behind the swimwear designs are ‘90s supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, ‘80s sportswear colors and present-day runway trends, so it’s no wonder why our current fav models can’t stop wearing the brand.

“There’s a common theme of bright colors, high cuts, tankinis and more,” he says. “OOKIOH is fun, sexy, and elegant, without being raunchy, and that appeals to everyone.”

And the suits speak for themselves without trying too hard. “Because most women don’t wear stilettos near the pool, we developed a collection about them that makes them feel like themselves — only waterproof,” he dishes.

Another plus? Their suits can take you places beyond the beach or pool. “You can wear the Oslo top to a boxing class, pair the Lisbon one-piece with a skirt, or wear the Seattle top with jeans for a day out and about. OOKIOH is just about everywhere except at the office — yet,” he teases.

What we can expect from OOKIOH and this summer? “We will see more coverage in swimwear,” Agarwal spills. “We have always incorporated it in some form into our collections and I believe we will see other brands adapting it in exciting ways such as short-sleeve one-pieces and Daisy Duke-style shorts.”

Another trend he predicts: “We will see a lot of ruching and prints that range from flirty florals to toned down tropicals. … There was an overkill of maximalist animal prints in the past couple of years and I was confident that we would see subtle prints this year, but unfortunately I think Tiger King changed that,” he jokes.