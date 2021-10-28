Fantasy meets fashion! Mugler put a crazy spin on a traditional catwalk to display its fall/winter 2021 collection. And it’s safe to say that the illusion-filled display was pretty trippy — even for the models.

The fashion house tapped a star-studded lineup to model it’s bondage-like creations, chic blazers and leather looks. While the structural silhouettes and stunning style took front and center, the untraditional display was equally as interesting.

Rather than having the models strut down a runway, the fashion house let them loose in an all-white room with monochromatic mannequins roaming throughout.

There was also a handful of head-boggling flips and trust falls that set the orientation of the room upside down then right side up in five seconds flat. At points, it even looked like the models were falling through the floor.

As for how the designer pulled off such a spectacular stunt? Bella Hadid, who stars in the show, was able to give some background on what went down behind-the-scenes via Instagram.

“Pretty much a regular day at work for me,” she captioned a slideshow of photos and videos taken on set. “Swipe to see the most trust I’ve ever had in anyone in my entire life.”

In the accompanying clip, it appears that the model, who is dressed in an all-black ensemble, is standing on a white platform. From there, she falls back into the arms of four people dressed in a white catsuits and collapses onto a hidden mattress.

The wild choreography mixed with the fabulous fashion obviously had the 25-year-old models’ fans excited, many taking to the comments section. “That’s so cool!!!!!” a user wrote, while another added: “Queen behavior.”

Hadid wasn’t the only star of the show to cause a stir on social media. Lourdes Leon also generates some buzz, in part because her sexy bodysuit and boots resembled an outfit that her mom, Madonna, would most definitely wear.

“JESUS CHRIST … Lourdes Leon for Mugler. Yes … just yes,” a fan tweeted. Another added: “Lourdes Leon is slowly becoming a model.” The 25-year-old star previously was featured in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show, attended the Met Gala and appeared in a video for Burberry.

Unlike a traditional fashion show, which teases looks for upcoming seasons, the Mugler collection from the film, which was directed by Torso Solutions, is currently available online and in stores. That in mind, the items don’t run cheap.

Hadid’s techno bodysuit retails for more than $1,000 and Leon’s bondage-inspired look will you cost you more than $2,200 for the bustier alone.