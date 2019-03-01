Bella Hadid is bringing the heat to the Paris Fashion Week runways — literally.

On Thursday, February 28, Bella Hadid posted to Instagram Stories revealing she was battling a fever before hitting the catwalk for Off-White’s Ready to Wear show. “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway,” she wrote accompanied with sick-face emojis. In the image, the supermodel is sitting in the backseat of a car looking sad and tired — an under-the-weather feeling we’re all too familiar with.

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Fall-Winter 2019 Fashion Week

While a 101 fever may not be “cute” for us mere mortals, the youngest Hadid sister seriously slayed on the Off-White catwalk. Wearing a yellow and grey checker ensemble with matching slouchy boots, she strutted showing off her toned tummy and mile-long legs.

Unfortunately, the brunette beauty didn’t even get to fully rest up. She was spotted leaving her hotel on Friday, March 1, again looking as gorgeous as ever in a chic all-black look complete with patent leather booties and skinny jeans. We can barley change into fresh sweats when we’re sick. The thought of going outside looking sleek and stylish is incredibly impressive. And with heeled shoes nonetheless? Get out of here.

In fact, throughout all of Paris Fashion Week — sick or not — the bombshell has seriously killed it. At the Redemption show on February 28, she rocked three different edgy looks with a slight sophisticated spin. At Roberto Cavalli on Sunday, February 23, she showed off her slim figure in a jumpsuit and over-the-knee boots accessorized with the classiest fanny pack you’ve ever seen. And her funky Missoni look from later that Sunday is one we won’t be forgetting about any time soon.

It’s these show-stopping looks and her ability to power through a 101 fever are what makes her a runway queen. All hail.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!