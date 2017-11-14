What’s better than a cat eye? A cat eye with a twist. Bella Hadid demonstrated how to kick your feline flick up a notch with a negative space accent — the perfect statement making look for her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, on Monday, November 13.

The supermodel was in attendance for a night of major female empowerment (her big sis was being honored, too), and didn’t forget to bring the, uh, glamour with a next-level beauty look.

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park made the focal point of the makeup moment Hadid’s striking blue-green eyes by subtly adding definition and contrast with warm wash of shadow in her crease. Then she very thinly lined the supermodel’s upper lash line with black liner that she extended into a wing. The key move? She didn’t stop there. Instead she swooshed the liner subtly back into the Nike spokesmodel’s crease, creating a cat eye with skin peeking through. The effect? An ultra-sexy elongation of the eyes for a gorgeous gaze.

The rest of the look was kept classic by comparison. Hadid’s chiseled cheekbones were accentuated by a pop of rosy blush and the same color was echoed in her creamy natural lip color. Then her brows were subtly defined and brushed up for added polish.

It’s a look that’s sure to please this holiday season. But, hey, if edgy liner isn’t quite your style, you could always take a page out of Hadid’s book of how to rock a serious red lipstick. Just last month the model demonstrated that cool girl way to do red lips: with bed head and fresh skin.

