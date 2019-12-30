Like a large majority of models and celebs, Bella Hadid has a taste for luxury. But according to the the 23-year-old’s Instagram feed, she also appreciates all things comfy and cozy — see, she really is just like Us.

The supermodel posed for several family photos decked out in a festive ensemble. She soft-smiled alongside mom Yolanda, sister Bella and brother Anwar for a particularly adorable front porch pic. The one thing cuter than the Hadid family’s holiday outfits was the fact that Bella and Yolanda held baby goats in their laps…and they were also dressed up in holiday-ready sweaters.

As fashionable as the unexplained baby goats were, Bella’s outfit stood out the most. She wore a red hooded Apine 2.0 Jumpsuit from One Piece Onesies ($159) and reindeer antlers, just ‘cause. To complete the Christmas-inspired look, she wore a giant pair of white snow boots, specifically, the giant Montara boots from Ugg ($225).

Deemed a “a puffer jacket in shoe form” by the brand, the boots are bound to keep your toes warm everywhere from the slopes to the front yard for family photos. The Chrome Hearts designer even wore them inside to chill on the couch. She Instagrammed a photo snapped of her while wearing them with the caption, “Another wild and crazy Xmas.”

Yearly family pics are a tradition for the Dior model. Last year, she shared a throwback photo of her, Yolanda and Gigi instead of a present-day snapshot. She captioned the photo of the two toddler-age sisters with Santa Claus, “Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays everyone ❤️ I love my family!”

And in 2017, she shared the same exact photo and joked about her expression in the caption. She wrote, “Happy Holidays❤️ Mean mug!”