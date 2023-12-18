Your account
Bella Hadid Brings Back a Popular Y2K Silhouette During Latest NYC Outing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Bella Hadid is seen in the East Village on December 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Bella Hadid is proving yet again that she’s the queen of the Y2K trend.

The 27-year-old model stepped out in New York City on Sunday, December 17, wearing a monochromatic gray knit set with a decidedly 2000s-inspired silhouette. The tunic-style top featured a high neck with buttons around the collar and reached past her waist. Hadid wore a pair of matching gray knit pants underneath the top.

The combination of a tunic-style top layered over pants was a highly-coveted look in the early 2000s. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Lindsay Lohan proudly wore the style both on and off the red carpet. Now, after over a decade of dormancy, the trend is making a comeback.

On Sunday, Hadid accessorized her look with a pair of black leather boots, a black shoulder bag and dark sunglasses. At one point, she threw a black leather motorcycle jacket over the cozy knit set.

Zip Up Yoga Pants Bella Hadid Look Is Straight Out 2000s

Hadid wore her long hair down, straightened and parted in the middle and sported minimal makeup. As she strolled through the streets of New York, she stopped in a store and tried on a pair of sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

This is far from the first time that Hadid has embraced the Y2K trend. More often than not, the model is spotted incorporating at least one element from that decade in her outfits. Whether it’s low-rise pants, bucket hats or velour tracksuits, Hadid’s impressive collection of early 2000s clothes never fails to turn heads.

Although Hadid lends a special edge to the Y2K trend, there are plenty of other celebrities who have put their own spin on the tunic-over-pants look.

Gotham/GC Images

Take Katie Holmes, for example. The Dawson’s Creek alum caused fashion controversy when she appeared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last December in a similar silhouette. There, Holmes, 45, wore a strapless navy top over a pair of straight leg jeans and black sneakers.

Fashion fans expressed their disapproval of the outfit so much so that Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, came to the actress’ defense. “[Holmes] is more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later,” Welch told The New York Times that same month.

As for Hadid and her style? “I’m dead-on. I know what I like,” she told Vogue in 2022. “I always have, since I was young. And I’ve never drifted.”

