Bella Hadid is proving yet again that she’s the queen of the Y2K trend.

The 27-year-old model stepped out in New York City on Sunday, December 17, wearing a monochromatic gray knit set with a decidedly 2000s-inspired silhouette. The tunic-style top featured a high neck with buttons around the collar and reached past her waist. Hadid wore a pair of matching gray knit pants underneath the top.

The combination of a tunic-style top layered over pants was a highly-coveted look in the early 2000s. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Lindsay Lohan proudly wore the style both on and off the red carpet. Now, after over a decade of dormancy, the trend is making a comeback.

On Sunday, Hadid accessorized her look with a pair of black leather boots, a black shoulder bag and dark sunglasses. At one point, she threw a black leather motorcycle jacket over the cozy knit set.

Related: Zip-Up! Yoga Pants! Bella Hadid’s Look Is Straight Out of the 2000s Bella Hadid is an undisputed leader when it comes to reviving Y2K fashion. The 25-year-old model has been rocking the trend for years — and thankfully, she’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. For the uninitiated, Y2K fashion refers to trends that surfaced during the late ’90s to early 2000s. The distinctive […]

Hadid wore her long hair down, straightened and parted in the middle and sported minimal makeup. As she strolled through the streets of New York, she stopped in a store and tried on a pair of sunglasses.

This is far from the first time that Hadid has embraced the Y2K trend. More often than not, the model is spotted incorporating at least one element from that decade in her outfits. Whether it’s low-rise pants, bucket hats or velour tracksuits, Hadid’s impressive collection of early 2000s clothes never fails to turn heads.

Although Hadid lends a special edge to the Y2K trend, there are plenty of other celebrities who have put their own spin on the tunic-over-pants look.

Take Katie Holmes, for example. The Dawson’s Creek alum caused fashion controversy when she appeared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last December in a similar silhouette. There, Holmes, 45, wore a strapless navy top over a pair of straight leg jeans and black sneakers.

Related: See Bella Hadid's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments: Photos Bella Hadid’s fashion sense is award worthy. From low-rise skirts and retro shades to bucket hats and plunging necklines, the supermodel can rock any outfit. One of her most talked about looks came at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night, Hadid looked fierce in a Burberry leather corset, lace tights and a sheer […]

Fashion fans expressed their disapproval of the outfit so much so that Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, came to the actress’ defense. “[Holmes] is more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later,” Welch told The New York Times that same month.

As for Hadid and her style? “I’m dead-on. I know what I like,” she told Vogue in 2022. “I always have, since I was young. And I’ve never drifted.”