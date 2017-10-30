Sneak peek of @bellahadid during her #halloween night! Are you ready to reveal your dark side? @diormakeup #diormakeuphalloween #diormakeup #halloweenmakeup A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

Bella Hadid is serving up some serious Halloween inspiration before the big holiday. Dior shared a sneak peek of the model’s Halloween makeup on Sunday, October 29, and it’s giving us some major goth glam vibes.

Bella Hadid Sleeps in High Ponytail, Schools Us in the Lazy Girl’s Hair Trick for the Holidays

“Show your dark side and follow @bellahadid during her #halloween night. Would you dare to join?” Dior wrote along with an Instagram video that features the 21-year-old Hadid applying mascara and black Rouge Dior Liquid lipstick as creepy music plays. Count Us in!

The Dior spokesmodel, who’s also rocking gold leaf foil accents under her eyes and on the sides of her face, also puts black lipstick on a male model in the video before they pose for some selfies together.

Bella Hadid Shares Her Jet Lag Tip and the Cutest Video with Bestie Kendall Jenner

Hadid is a seasoned pro when it comes to channeling dramatic characters. She has dressed up as Cleopatra and a skeleton in the past. While Stylish isn’t sure what Hadid’s costume is or what her party plans are just yet for this Halloween, she has been spending time in Italy with a girlfriend. On Sunday, October 29, she took in a stunning sunset at Giancolo Hill in Rome, while sipping red wine and and holding red roses.

Bella Hadid Celebrates Her 21st Birthday by Flashing Her Bare Butt

If you want to try out her black lip look, try Rouge Dior Liquid in Black Matte ($35). The lip stain promises to last 12 hours, ensuring your Halloween party look will last all night long. And if you’re into trying gold foil on your face this Halloween like Hadid, keep it in place by using eyelash glue.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!