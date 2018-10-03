Another famous face has shown support for team #NoShave: Bella Thorne. The actress stepped out for the I Still See You Screening in L.A. on Tuesday, October 2, in a ‘70s inspired get-up that included teal velvet flared pants and a Queen muscle tee that revealed the Disney star’s unshaven armpits.

It’s a statement actress the actress has made before, and it’s what we’ve come to expect from the self-acceptance activist, who lets face it, has never been shy about her style decisions — or having her confidence in her body, either. In fact, Thorne posed for QG in late 2017, requesting that the iconic magazine leave her photos unretouched. Score one for body positivity and loving oneself.

Thorne isn’t the only celebrity to come out for Team #NoShave. Most recently, the supermodel Ashley Graham took a series of bikini selfies while vacationing with her husband in Italy, revealing that she had also taken a vacation from shaving her armpits. But her pride in her underarm hair wasn’t the first time that the body positivity activist openly came out in favor of skipping out on your razor or regular waxing appointment. In fact, Graham once tweeted about “Celebrity Armpits” as a phenomenon, clarifying to a follower that when she’s working she shaves, but they should count her on #TeamHairyPits.

Gigi Hadid also made waves with her 2017 Love Magazine Advent Calendar shoot in which it appeared that she had left her pits unshaven for the annual editorial affair (although it seems she was just sporting fuzz leftover from a sweatshirt she had worn).

More and more celebs are coming out in favor of letting your body hair be seen, so our only question is: after Bella Thorne, who will join the roster?

