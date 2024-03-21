Bethenny Frankel has a message for the haters.

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, to threaten trolls who criticized her parenting skills and her daughter Bryn’s fashion sense. “Some people think it’s their business how I parent and how my daughter dresses,” Frankel said, explaining that a fan told her they nearly “slapped someone” who criticized Bryn while making a public appearance.

Frankel continued: “[My fans] will come and f—k you up if you come and talk about my child. The one thing you cannot criticize is my parenting. You better keep f—ing walking and take a seat because I will come to your house and I will f—k you up myself.”

Frankel went on to ush about her “nearly perfect” daughter. “I have the most beautiful, thoughtful, caring, loving, spiritual, sensitive, darling, loving, smart human being for a child,” she said.

“This may feel aggressive and I do not believe in physical altercation but when it comes to protecting my daughter do not cross me,” she captioned the post.

Fans shared their mixed reactions in the comments section. “Go Bethenny… nobody needs to ever come for your daughter,” one follower wrote, as another further agreed with her, “That’s a mama bear! Do not mess with her child!! Bravo.”

While some followers felt the same, others thought Frankel’s message was “insane.”

“You can love your daughter and protect her but let’s not assault someone that uses unkind words,” one social media user wrote. “That’s insane to share on ur platform. You shouldn’t condone violence ever.” Another follower added, “I don’t get on social media and threaten people if they say something about her. … Telling people you’re going to “f—k them up“? What the hell??”

Hours after calling out internet trolls, Frankel and Bryn enjoyed a mother-daughter outing to pet kangaroos in Australia. Bryn, for her part, stunned in a striped sweater and baggy blue jeans while her mom donned a denim jacket, a white T-shirt and brown sunglasses.

Frankel shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.