Betty Who: What’s in My Bag?

Don’t judge Betty Who. Ever since she got a Nintendo Switch, “I feel like I’m outed as a gamer,” jokes the singer (BETTY: the Tour kicks off in May). “It doesn’t seem that on-brand for me.” Still, she’s obsessed. Says the Aussie, “It’s my new favorite thing in the world.”

The songwriter, 27, who’s engaged to photographer Zak Cassar, tells Us what else she loves.

Hide-and-Seek

“I carry a mini Santa Lego keychain. My keys love to play hard to get. I’m somehow elbow deep in my purse trying to find them all the time.”

Bear Necessity

“At airports, I wear this medical mask that has a bear nose on it. Even if people look at me like I’m a crazy person, I’m usually wearing that.”

Sweet Inspiration

“I carry this really old napkin that’s been folded a million times that has this list of stuff from 2014 I’ve always wanted to do in my life. I keep that with me when I’m feeling like I need an extra kick in the ass.”

Picture Perfect

“I have a Polaroid of my fiancé and my dog. I travel so much, I’m on serious puppy withdrawal.”

Take Note

“My black Moleskine is my confidant throughout tour. Every time I fill one, I put a piece of tape on the spine and write the months that it spanned, and then put it on my bookshelf.”

What else is inside Betty Who’s AllSaints backpack? A Burberry wallet in black; a gold iPhone X in a clear Otterbox case; AirPods; a pair of Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita sunglasses in blue; a Louis Vuitton passport holder; a Mac lipstick in Lady Danger; a Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat; a Nars Tinted Moisturizer; a Lucas Papaw Ointment; a CoverGirl LashBlast mascara; an iS Clinical Cleansing Complex; a Control Corrective Oil-Free Healing Lotion; Becoming by Michelle Obama; credit cards; a Starbucks gift card; a Nordstrom gift card; receipts; an Il Villaggio nail salon card; a Jeep Wrangler key; a CorePower Yoga key tag; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game; a Crash Bandicoot game; an iPhone charger; poop bags for her dog; Ricola drops and a baby bottle of Aleve.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!