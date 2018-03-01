It’s official: But Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy are the chicest mommy-baby fashion duo the world has ever scene. The diva and her eldest child stepped out for a screening of the upcoming blockbuster A Wrinkle in Time at the El Capitan Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, February 28, wearing equally glam outfits.

Blue Ivy (who was shown jumping for joy over the adaptation of the popular children’s novel on her mom’s Instagram feed), wore a beautiful tan prairie dress that had a keyhole necktie (and even bejeweled detailing) and topped her fun frock with a black jacket with tons of patches for flair.

Meanwhile, her momma got the wear-your-finest-and-most-elaborate-apparel memo, too. Queen B donned a bluebell patterned Zimmerman Spring 2018 White Wave Honeymooners Mini Dress (the elaborate swirling embellishment at the hem struck the perfect note for the event). But to up the ante, she also carried a seafoam crystal Onna Ehrlich clutch and tan suede Off White stilettos. Oh and she added some glam rounded cateye glasses in red and orange tortoiseshell and a glasses chain for detail.

But Beyonce didn’t just sport some killer shoes and carry a gorgeous clutch (not to mention, single-handedly bring back the glasses chain — she also rocked some may-jor bling. The icon wore AS29 diamond drop earrings, as well as distinctive diamond rings from Hueb and Marli — because Bey doesn’t leave a stone unturned when it comes to her look.

