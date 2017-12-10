Beyoncé is at it again, showing off her envy-inducing style and toned body in a series of photos posted to her Instagram account on Saturday, December 9.

Looking fit for a jaw-dropping appearance at a holiday party, the “Formation” singer posted a shot of herself wearing a silver feather minidress by Nina Ricci. In the first shot, split into a three-piece collage, she strikes a sultry pose while a blonde curl lays in the middle of her face.

In another series of photos, the Lemonade diva, 36, showcases her lean legs, which were highlighted by matching ankle strap high heels. Another photo highlighted her jewelry, including a boxy diamond ring, another ring with an oversize hanging silver circle and a hand cuff with bedazzled feathers.

She also shared a shot of her clutching a stunning silver purse while walking and another with her arms on her sides as she did a power pose.

Her followers couldn’t help but comment on the look, with many of them praising her for her chic outfit. One commented, “Sheer and utter perfection” while another wrote, “U jus luv slaying lives” with heart emojis.

Bey, who shares twins Rumi and Sir, 6 months, and Blue Ivy, 5, with husband Jay-Z, has been utilizing her Instagram account as a personal lookbook for her impressive outfits. She also posted a fierce photo of herself tossing her crimped waist-length ponytail while at Serena Williams wedding in November, and prior to that, she shared a series of epic photos of herself dressed up as Lil’ Kim for Halloween.

