Sorry everyone, we can all go home. Beyonce documented the greatest hair toss of all time on Instagram this past weekend showing off the ponytail she wore to attend Serena Williams’ wedding. What does the hair flip to end all hair flips have? Crimped, nearly waist length hair extensions for starters.

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Closing the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: ‘Better Get One Last Gym Sesh in LOL!’

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Williams’ nuptials, which took place on November 16, was among one of the most anticipated social events of the season, so naturally, Queen Bey took the opportunity to shut it down. Both the “Formation” singer and her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, took to Instagram two days later on Sunday, November 19, to show multiple angles of the next-level ponytail that he fashioned for the queen of R&B. First thing’s first: the look’s whole foundation revolved around some killer ombre extensions, which faded from Bey’s honey blonde hue to a bright sunny blonde at the ends.

Gwen Stefani Gushes About Life With Boyfriend Blake Shelton:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:01am PST

The ponytail was wrapped at the nape of Beyonce’s neck with a lock of hair, and then the whole look was crimped for major texture. Choosing the tighter wave style as opposed to a smooth curl gave great contrast to Beyonce’s classic jewel-toned wrap sheath — and it gave off some major ‘70s redux vibes. And what was next but for Bey to strut her stuff and flip her hair for the camera.

Beyonce Is the Highest Paid Woman in Music in 2017: See the List!

If you’re looking to emulate her look but aren’t looking to commit to the maintenance of extensions, you could always use a product like Glam Seamless Glam Halo, which easily clips into your mane in one seamless step. Or if you want to capture this look whatever your length, you could grab the ghd Contour Professional Crimper to add the retro texture to your mane.

Either way, Beyonce just demonstrated how you reinvent the ponytail and the hair flip — now it’s up to all of us to do her proud.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!