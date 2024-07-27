Beyoncé is rocking red, white and blue from head to toe.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer, 42, showed off her patriotic ensemble in a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 27, the first day of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beyoncé posed in a white tennis skirt with a blue and red waistband, which she paired with a white cropped top and heels.

For outerwear, Beyoncé sported Team USA’s 2024 Olympics hat and jacket, accessorizing with a blue handbag, black sunglasses, gold hooped earrings and a bold red lip.

Her fit check comes just one day after the Texas native appeared in Team USA’s official team announcement video at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. In the video, Beyoncé stunned in a red, white and blue Thom Browne leotard, paired with a silk taffeta varsity opera coat and cowboy boots.

“Everybody enjoying the show? Oui oui, Paris,” Beyoncé asks in the footage before she changes the lyrics to her song “YA YA” from her album, Cowboy Carter. “We snappin’ / Toms please / We wanna welcome you to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.” She added: “On behalf of Team USA, put them hands together / We clappin’ … T-E-A-M U-S-A.”

In the video, Beyoncé introduced Team USA’s Olympians, which include Simone Biles, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caleb Dressel and more.

“These hopes and dreams, these superstars [who] represent us,” Beyoncé gushed. “The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation. All rooting together for them.”

She added, “We’ve got superstars and we’ve got legends. We’ve got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here [and] who gave up everything for one shot and made it. That pride and that joy? That’s what gets me about this time and that’s what makes me believe in this team. That’s why I cannot wait to see what they pull off in these next 16 days.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will end on August 11.