



The gang from Beverly Hills, 90210 is coming back in less than two weeks with BH092010 and we can hardly wait! But to tide Us over in the meantime, Stylish got the inside scoop on how two of the star’s from the series — Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling — prepped their hair for the reboot in which the cast play heightened versions of themselves rather than their original characters.

“Jennie and Tori were both looking to freshen up their locks,” hairstylist Kacey Welch tells Us. “I teamed up with Justin Anderson to update their look.” To do that, the duo decided to switch up their color and add voluminous extensions.

“When Jennie sat down in the chair, she wanted to add some length and density,” Welch explains. So Anderson gave her sun-kissed highlights that look totally natural, while Welch added a small row of extensions. “Jenni has amazing hair to begin with so she just needed a little bit of length and color.”

As for Spelling, she wanted pure thickness, not length. So Anderson did a full head of highlights in a baby blonde shades. “Once they were done with color I used tiny individuals on the sides just to give her the added volume she was looking for.”

Doing the 90210 stars’ hair wasn’t just any old job for the stylist. It was a fun and exciting project for her.

“This is the reboot I’ve been waiting years for,” she says. “I used to watch the original back in the day.”

While she didn’t give us an spoilers for the show, she did spill one secret. “The greatest thing about working with Jennie and Tori was to see their real life friendship. We had so much fun together talking about the show and how excited everyone is to see Kelly and Donna.”

