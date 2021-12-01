Real talk! After vowing to “never show” her tattoos, Billie Eilish has made the decision to break her promise.

The 19-year-old singer previously told Vanity Fair in 2020 that while she “did get a tattoo” fans will “never see it.” But, in a Youtube video for Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, November 30, Eilish confessed that she “lied” about keeping her ink on the down low.

“I have three tattoos now,” she said in the “Same Interview, Fifth Year” video. “I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself,” she said pointing to the script on her chest.

She went to point to her dragon tattoo, which famously made its debut in her Vogue cover photo shoot. “I have one here — big boy here,” she added.

Last, but certainly not least, is a dainty fairy design that fans spotted on her hand at the No Time to Die premiere in October. “I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis,” she said. “They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

So, what’s next for the “Bad Guys” singer? She has no intention of getting “all tatted up,” but she does have a few design ideas in the pipeline. “Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like I’m in a good zone with them,” she said in the clip. “Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one.”

And whenever the Grammy winner does decide to get some new ink, rest assured her fans are going to go wild. Case in point? The singer nearly broke the internet when she decided to dye her hair from neon green to platinum blonde and again when she rocked sexy lingerie for her Vogue shoot.

“People kept being like, ‘Wow, her new style.’ Like, ‘Wow, it’s so much better than her old style,’ or, ‘Wow, I wish that we could have her old style back,” Eilish recalled in the video. “It was so weird because I was like, ‘It’s not a new style. It’s one thing I wore. And then I’m gonna wear this another day and then I’m gonna do this.”

Because when it comes to fashion, the songwriter is all about embracing what feels right to her in the moment. “The thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is wear what you want, dress how you want, act how you want, talk how you want, be how you want. That’s all I’ve ever said,” she explained.