Sound the alarm: Billie Eilish has arrived at the Met Gala! This marks the 19-year-old’s first time attending fashion’s biggest night out. Better yet, she’s co-hosting alongside Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka — and the “Bad Guy” hitmaker is making history as the youngest host of all time.

The singer famously doesn’t conform to red carpet fashion norms. “Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a popok star should dress,” said Vogue in the official host announcement. In other words, she’s no stranger to keeping fans on their toes.

Iconic: The Met Gala: Young Hollywood’s Best Dressed Stars of All Time

Naturally, the California native went all out with her fashion and glam for this year’s ceremony. She hit the red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing a beige tulle Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a long train that required the assistance of not one but four people.

As for glam, she wore her platinum blonde hair in soft curls resembling the iconic Marilyn Monroe. For makeup, she went with a breathtaking look by Robert Rumsey. He used Charlotte Tilbury products to give her a dramatically defined eye, a rosy pout, and a picture-perfect complexion.

The singer is no stranger to thrilling fans with her bold red carpet fashion choices. She made her Oscars debut on Sunday, February 9, wearing a white Chanel pantsuit, lace gloves, and sneakers. For glam, the standout part of her look was her super long black bejeweled talons brought to life by nail artist Tammy Taylor.

And for her Grammy Awards debut on January 26, 2020, Eilish turned heads in — you guessed it — head-to-toe Chanel! Her statement black and green ensemble comprised a turtleneck teamed with a sparkly, monogrammed jacket and matching pants. She accessorized with sunglasses, gold hoops, and sneakers.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for a look at Eilish’s 2021 Met Gala ensemble from every single angle.