Brunettes have more fun, according to Billie Eilish. The singer revealed that she didn’t love life as a blonde after bleaching her locks last year.

“I didn’t feel sexy for one second as a blonde,” the “Bad Guy” artist, 20, told Highsnobiety in an interview published on Thursday, December 1, adding that the sun-kissed hue made people treat her “differently.” She continued: “People completely changed their demeanor [around me].”

With the blonde, Eilish unveiled a new wardrobe that consisted of figure-hugging clothes — a vastly different vibe from her signature grunge and baggy aesthetic. (She famously sported a cleavage-baring Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a corset bodice at the 2021 Met Gala.)

The “Lovely” singer explained to Highsnobiety that she underwent the transformation to “prove” that her appearance doesn’t define her.

“People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acting this kind of way … I felt like I couldn’t change,” she told the publication. “That’s why I went so far to the other side. I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f–k you guys, I can do whatever I want.’ Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want.”

However, Eilish later realized her new look didn’t feel right. “I feel sexier when I dress masculine,” she said.

The “Bored” singer also opened up about her blonde era to Elle in September 2021, telling the magazine, “I had been wanting it blonde for a while … I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was me with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, ‘Ah, it’s so sick; I want it.’”

Eilish shared that the dye job helped her be less noticeable to paparazzi. “I couldn’t go anywhere with [my colored] hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she told Elle.

After rocking a platinum mane for most of 2021, the Grammy winner dyed her hair brown before debuting a jet black crown in February. In addition to the icy shade, Eilish has colored her hair silver (2019), purple (2018), blue (2018) and teal (2018). Her most memorable hue, however, is perhaps her lime green ombre ‘do she unveiled in 2019.