Billie Eilish Wears $81,775 Worth of Diamonds on British ‘Vogue’ Cover

Some serious sparkle! Billie Eilish proved that she can rock baggy clothes just as well as a bustier and major baubles on the June 2021 cover of British Vogue.

The 19-year-old singer looked totally transformed for the photo shoot — and it might have a little something to do with the fact that she was draped in more than $81,775 worth of diamonds!

Yes, that’s right. Eilish was given major glitz to go with her gorgeous glam — courtesy of Jacquie Aiche, a fine jewelry brand. The jewels were dainty and delicate, just adding a little extra oomph to her variety of designer outfits.

On the cover, the “Bad Guy” singer stunned in a pinup-inspired corset and skirt custom made by Gucci. Her standout bling for the look? An $18,000 diamond bra, which features round, marquise and teardrop cut diamonds.

For the look, the star, who will be cohosting the 2021 Met Gala, also donned two of the brand’s finger bracelets, ringing up at $10,250 and $8,750 respectively.

While the cover was certainly a statement-making image (it basically broke the internet), there were, of course, a few more photos in the spread — and there was no shortage of bling!

Take the boudoir-inspired picture, where Eilish rocks an Alexander McQueen corset dress, for example. She’s covered in diamond necklaces, totaling up to nearly $123,900.

We’d be remiss not to mention the two lingerie-clad photos from the feature. In both the custom Burberry corset that gave a partial view of Eilish’s mysterious leg tattoo and the custom Mugler catsuit, diamond rings took center stage.

With baubles from both Anito Ko and Jacquie Aiche, there was certainly no shortage of sparkle. Seriously, Jacquie Aiche supplied more than $14,000 of diamond rings!

Bling aside, the catsuits and lingerie were quite a departure from Eilish’s traditionally baggy clothes. Back in 2019, Eilish opened up about why she intentionally chose to wear oversized attire.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” the star said in a video for Calvin Klein. “I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what underneath.”

That in mind, the “Therefore I Am” was anticipating a bit of backlash surrounding her corset-clad photo shoot, noting that people may see it as a contradiction to her claims of “body positivity.”

In response, she said: “It’s all about what makes you feel good. I you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”