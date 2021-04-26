There were certainly tons of shimmery dresses and a handful of sparkly gowns at the 2021 Oscars, but the breathtaking diamonds, statement earrings and glitzy gems are really what brought these stars’ looks to the next level.

With a real red carpet rolled out for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, jewelry houses like Chopard, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. took the opportunity to accessorize celebrities with bling that had our jaws quite literally dropping to the floor!

Many stars rocked over-the-top necklines, choosing to skip out on necklaces all together in favor of some very large, very sparkly earrings. Take Regina King for example.

The One Night in Miami actress’ custom Louis Vuitton satin gown had extremely structured shoulders, so she chose to keep her décolletage bare. But she still rocked her fair share of dazzling jewels, wearing $1.2 million of Forevermark diamonds, including the Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings, which total 36.10 carats.

Man jewelry had a definite moment on the red carpet as well, with stars like Colman Domingo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Aldis Hodge wearing some sparkly accessories. The Hollywood hunk that really took his glitz to the next level though was Daniel Kaluuya.

Working with stylist Shiona Turini, the actor wore a Cartier tennis necklace, Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch, Coup d’Éclat de Cartier ring and a Cartier Love ring.

We saw our fair share of rings as well — on guys and girls! The standouts of the evening were Andra Day’s sparkly hands, which sported nearly $226,000 of Tiffany & Co. rings.

Reese Witherspoon also got on board with the ring bling, wearing two gorgeous ruby and diamond rings from Cartier. Combined, the pieces featured 15.5 carats of rubies and 9.05 carats of diamonds.

As for the best bling of the evening? Zendaya! Draped in nearly $6 million of Bulgari jewelry, her baubles were simply off the charts. She gave a sneak peak at the brand’s 2021 high jewelry collection, Magnifica, wearing a handful pieces from the collection — including a massive diamond necklace!

The piece featured a cushion-cut fancy vivid yellow 6-carat diamond (that matched perfectly with her Valentino dress!), which was surrounded by an additionally 128.8 carats of diamonds.

To see the breakdown of these sparklers and more celebrity glitzy moments, keep scrolling to check out the best bling at the 2021 Oscars!