Burnin’ up! Hollywood hotties certainly had a Us blushing the second they hit the 2021 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, April 25.

Whether they played it safe in a traditional tuxedo or took a major risk with fun and funky colors, the men at the Academy Awards pulled through with their fair share of sexy suits.

And given that this evening’s show not only marks the grand finale of awards season, but also had an IRL red carpet, we’re thankful that Hollywood’s hunks gave Us a ton of fashion-forward (and iconic!) style moments.

Hearts went racing when Aldis Hodge hit the scene, wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana suit with floral stitching and silk lapels. He added a bit of contrast with a black bow tie and patent leather Jimmy Choo shoes. As for his bling? A Harry Winston watch and cuff links added some extra pizzaz.

A handful of stars stuck to their traditional suit and tie, but that doesn’t mean they looked any less dapper. Riz Ahmed looked fiery in a navy Prada getup and Steven Yeun opted for a traditional Gucci tuxedo.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who tuned in from Australia with wife Isla Fisher, switched things up from his typical awards show looks, going for a much lighter ensemble. He wore a Ralph Lauren suit, complete with white pants and a chocolate brown blazer and bow tie.

This list wouldn’t be complete without a proper shoutout to Colman Domingo, who has absolutely exceeded our expectations. He was a refreshing pop of hot pink on the carpet, wearing a 3-piece Atelier Versace suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. In line with the influx of man jewelry, he also repped David Yurman, wearing a gold bracelet and 3 rings that matched the buttons on his blazer.

