



Birchbox and Walgreens teamed up with a mission to make you more excited about your next trip to the drugstore. And as of today, five more stores in the United States will be offering the fun, immersive experience in-store.

The two brands teamed up to launch the Birchbox Shop in select Walgreens locations nationwide, starting with 11 locations in NYC, LA, Chicago and Minneapolis in 2018. They’re expanding to add five more shops in California, Michigan and Illinois — so even more of you can get in on the fun!

These in-store shops are different than the drugstore beauty section that you’re used to. The shop is an entirely separate space devoted to discovering new beauty products (read: an escape from the hustle and bustle feel of the other aisles). There’s fun wallpaper, photo-ops, vanity stations to get your glam on and framed Birchboxes as art.

Since Birchbox is beloved for its affordable subscription box full of samples, these shops even feature a BYOB (Build Your Own Birchbox) section. There, you pick and choose five samples of makeup, skin and hair care products and bring ‘em home in a cute, ‘grammable box rather than a boring old shopping bag.

The special shop features a curation of products from popular indie brands like Lipstick Queen, Sand & Sky, Laura Geller, RMS Beauty, Winky Lux and more. These aren’t the brands that are normally lining the aisles of your local drugstore — but that aisle of the store does still exist if you’re in desperate need of a different product.

