Blake Lively, please tell Us how to get to Sesame Street! The actress was living all of our childhood fantasies on Tuesday, April 17, when she paid a visit to the Sesame Street set and hung out with Big Bird and the gang in the most joyful outfit we could imagine! Rocking a sold-out $295 Marc Jacobs rainbow sweater, shimmering $1,980 Gucci skirt and matching $745 Christian Louboutin pumps, the mom of two was glowing as she posed with the 8 foot 2 inch canary.

On Instagram, the blonde beauty said she was “geeking out” while standing next to the iconic character. She shared that kids used to make fun of her in elementary school for looking like Big Bird because she was “too tall” and had “yellow hair.” “Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you,” she sweetly wrote.

Blake Lively’s Date Night Outfit at the ‘A Quiet Place’ Premiere Is Everything That’s Right in the World

And that wasn’t the only memory she shared from the special day. As it turns out, Blake’s colorful ensemble fit right in on the festive set. She posted a video singing and dancing with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more of the Sesame Street crew with the cute caption “finally. I have friends,” and all we can say is we’d love to be a part of that squad!

Finally. I have friends. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 12, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

Clearly, Lively has a thing for making fast friends. During a trip to Disney World last month, she was #twinning with Elsa from Frozen and Mickey Mouse in some adorable Instagram posts. Standing next to the ice princess and sporting matching blonde braids, Blake hilariously captioned the snap “who wore it better…”

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and More Sparkle at Lorraine Schwartz’s Party — Pics!

Who wore it better… A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

We’d say both ladies wore the hairstyle equally well, and the same can be said for Blake’s pic with Mickey. In another Insta post, Mrs. Ryan Reynolds seemed to be doing her best Mousketeer impression in a glittery Minnie Mouse headband and red and black plaid shirt. She beamed as she hugged the beloved Disney mascot and seemed to be giving her overly excited self a bit of advice with the caption “Play. It. Cool.”

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Play. It. Cool. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

We feel you, Blake — we wouldn’t have been able to keep it together either! And while we all may not make it to Sesame Street, we have to thank the star for showing Us all the grown-up way to dress like our favorite fictional characters!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!