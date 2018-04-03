If Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren’t relationship goals, then Blake Lively’s date night style certainly is. The actress and her hubby stepped out for a screening of A Quiet Place on Monday, April 2, in NYC and Blake rocked an elaborate outfit, epic hair and the perfect makeup to complement.

Lively is a perennial fashion plate so she knows how to create a balanced look. The focal point of her outfit was her gray and hunter green tweed Chanel midi dress with a leather bodice (think society lady, but with a vixen twist) and its matching tweed topper.

The dress itself was a statement, but Lively paired it with the perfect blend of accessories that echoed its colorful knitting. The actress opted for olive green, gray and black Balenciaga stiletto sandals with a woven front the continued the theme by rocking woven Ofira bangles and Olivia Diamonds bracelets. You know what else was woven? Her signature flaxen strands — into a rope braid which had bejeweled rope also strung through it.

As for the rest of her accessories, the former Gossip Girl star added Ofira geometric chandelier earrings and her forever favorite: Lorraine Schwartz rings.

With an outfit, hair and accessories compilation that was so maximal, Lively was smart to scale back her makeup for a minimal look that complemented and pulled the ensemble together without creating a competing visual. And that, ladies and gents, is how it’s done!

Lively isn’t just a master of date night style — she’s also the queen of girls night style. See her epic mastery of the colorful leopard print pant for GNO, here!

