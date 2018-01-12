🌈💄🌈 mom’s night out A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:40pm PST

When it comes to getting dressed (and basically everything) Blake Lively can do no wrong. “Would Blake wear this is?” is a question we regularly ask ourselves. So imagine our surprise when our style guru posted an Instagram on Thursday, January 11, rocking a pair of green leopard print pants — something we’d typically think sounds like a fashion miss — for a night on the town. But in true Blake fashion, she pulled them off. Of course.

Why? It all comes down to how she styled her ensemble. From the front, the focal point is her wide-leg high-waisted trousers (perhaps we should get on board, J. Lo is into this cut, too), because the actress and tastemaker paired it with a simple off-white sweater. But when she turned around? It’s revealed that her top has a cowl-neck back — which is uber sexy and unexpected.

Rounding out the whimsical look was a jewel-encrusted lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber clutch and Blake’s footwear fave: Christian Louboutin heels. As for the print, it was a bold choice for the star, who usually goes fairly romantic and feminine with her style. But on Lively it reads more playful than sex kitten. It all comes down to the deep forest green hue, which kept it looking fresh and fun. Our takeaway: darker shades can make a potentially loud item a little softer.

Lively is no stranger to experimenting with color in her look. She most notably was one of the first stars to rock Gen Z yellow in 2017, and had one of the most colorful (and chicest) press tours for All I See Is You last fall.

