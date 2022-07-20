Brad Pitt pulled off a casual, yet edgy look at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train.

On Tuesday, July 19, the actor, 58, stepped onto the red carpet, wearing a brown linen skirt. The bottoms featured a distressed hem and a pleated construction. The movie star, who portrays Ladybug in the upcoming action flick, paired the look with a coordinating linen jacket and a soft pink shirt.

He wore the top unbuttoned, showing off a pendant necklace. Pitt also accessorized with tortoise sunglasses and a silver ring.

Pitt finalized the look with a pair of lace up boots from Stylmartin, which drew attention to his leg tattoos. In photos from the event, a design of what appears to be a rhinoceros and a human skull are seen just below the Oklahoma native’s knees.

Of course, those aren’t Pitt’s only tattoos. From sentimental odes to his family to a classic inspirational script, the Fury lead has a lot of tattoos.

In August 2019, Pitt showcased new bicep ink during the 76th annual Venice Film Festival.

Wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt, the addition appeared to be a tall skinny man standing above what seems to be his smaller shadow, possibly hinting at a Benjamin Button reference.

The shadow man sits next to a written phrase that the Hollywood heartthrob got with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2014, right before they married. The cursive writing is a poem by Rumi, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

This isn’t the only Jolie-linked ink that Pitt has gotten. He has her birth date on his lower stomach and lines she scribbled on his back.

(Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 and share six children together: sons Maddox and Pax Thien, daughters Zahara Marley and Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.)

Additionally, on Pitt’s right forearm is a sharp and clean design of Jolie’s and their kids’ initials. “A” for Angelina, “M” for Maddox, “P” for Pax, “Z” for Zahara, “S” for Shiloh, “K” for Knox and “V” for Vivienne.

