Top 5

Stories

Stylish

Brad Pitt Rocks a Linen Skirt and Shows Off His Leg Tattoos at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

By
Brad Pitt Shows Off Tattoos
Brad Pitt attends the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt pulled off a casual, yet edgy look at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train.

Brad Pitt’s Health Journey Through the Years: Inside His Ups and Downs

Read article

On Tuesday, July 19, the actor, 58, stepped onto the red carpet, wearing a brown linen skirt. The bottoms featured a distressed hem and a pleated construction. The movie star, who portrays Ladybug in the upcoming action flick, paired the look with a coordinating linen jacket and a soft pink shirt.

He wore the top unbuttoned, showing off a pendant necklace. Pitt also accessorized with tortoise sunglasses and a silver ring.

Pitt finalized the look with a pair of lace up boots from Stylmartin, which drew attention to his leg tattoos. In photos from the event, a design of what appears to be a rhinoceros and a human skull are seen just below the Oklahoma native’s knees.

Brad Pitt Shows Off Tattoos 2
Brad Pitt Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

Of course, those aren’t Pitt’s only tattoos. From sentimental odes to his family to a classic inspirational script, the Fury lead has a lot of tattoos.

Get a Close Look at Brad Pitt’s Tattoos, From His Mysterious Iceman to Angelina Jolie’s Birthday

Read article

In August 2019, Pitt showcased new bicep ink during the 76th annual Venice Film Festival.

Wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt, the addition appeared to be a tall skinny man standing above what seems to be his smaller shadow, possibly hinting at a Benjamin Button reference.

The shadow man sits next to a written phrase that the Hollywood heartthrob got with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2014, right before they married. The cursive writing is a poem by Rumi, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

See Celebs’ Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time: Chris Brown’s Face Ink to Grimes’ Alien Design

Read article

This isn’t the only Jolie-linked ink that Pitt has gotten. He has her birth date on his lower stomach and lines she scribbled on his back.

Brad Pitt Shows Off Tattoos 3
Brad Pitt Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

(Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 and share six children together: sons Maddox and Pax Thien, daughters Zahara Marley and Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.)

Additionally, on Pitt’s right forearm is a sharp and clean design of Jolie’s and their kids’ initials. “A” for Angelina, “M” for Maddox, “P” for Pax, “Z” for Zahara, “S” for Shiloh, “K” for Knox and “V” for Vivienne.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!