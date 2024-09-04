Laura Geller’s Baked to Go Bronze-n-Brighten received all the love on this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty.

Senior editor Crista Lacqua and I (assistant editor Grace Riley) put Laura Geller’s Baked to Go Bronze-n-Brighten to the test — and immediately fell in love with the product’s creamy texture.

Crista and I both agreed that the travel-size packaging is so easy to slip into a pocket or purse and is even equipped with a mini mirror to help you apply your makeup seamlessly. Made with the exact formula as its best-selling sister, Balance-n-Brighten, the Bronze-n-Brighten can be used as a foundation or for easy touch-ups.

The silky cream-to-powder product is handmade in Italy and features antioxidants that help protect the skin from aging while improving its texture. Its weightless feel will never settle in fine lines and features a natural finish with minimal shine, but it still adds a radiant glow.

Upon opening the Baked to Go Bronze-n-Brighten, Crista and I noticed there was a sponge applicator to blend the product into the skin. Laura Geller recommends that customers pat the bronzer into the hollows of your cheeks, jawline and down the nose to create a “sculpted” look.

As soon as Crista and I pressed the product — which we used in the shades Golden Medium and Fair, respectively — we were excited to notice how easily it blended into our skin. The Bronze-n-Brighten also comes in a Deep shade.

While we both had on foundation below the bronzer, the product still proved to be pigmented and long-lasting. To make the product last even longer, Laura Geller encourages gurus to first apply one of their Spackle Skin Perfecting Primers to the skin.

Crista and I both rated the Bronze-n-Brighten an overall slay!

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.